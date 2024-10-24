Get the Ubers ready!

Whether you're celebrating something special, hanging out with your friends, or sipping 'just because' in the state of Pennsylvania, there's always someone in the group that goes a bit too far with their drinks.

While that can sometimes mean you may run into some weird or unusual situations, hopefully, the worst outcome is a hangover.

So, which cities in the U.S. are home to the heaviest drinkers? 24/7 Wall St. did some digging and found out what the drunkest city in Pennsylvania is.

Where’s it easiest to get a little in Pennsylvania? Honestly, the answer could be 'anywhere.' You may assume Philly would be at the top of the list, with its nightclubs and hardcore sports fans.

Seriously, the number of people filling up stadiums in South Philly could easily put Philly in the top spot. Plus, Philadelphia sports fans were voted the “Most Annoying” in the country. But nope, it's not Philly!

What about college towns, especially State College, home of Penn State? Personally, it seems like a strong contender because they definitely know how to party.

While these all sound like good contenders, what’s the most booze-filled city in Pennsylvania?

What is the drunkest city in Pennsylvania?

It's actually Pittsburgh! According to 24/7 Wall St., 23% of adults in Pittsburgh’s 2.3 million population drink excessively, putting it at the top.

It's wild to think Pittsburgh beats out Philly, right? Why do you think that is? Check out the full list HERE!

Remember, always drink responsibly!

