It's almost the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year" (one of my favorite holiday songs) and Palmer Square in downtown Princeton has joyfully announced the date for its beloved tradition, the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting. I know you can't wait.

Set a reminder. It will be Friday, November 24th starting at 5pm, on the Green at Palmer Square, which is the grassy area right in front of the Nassau Inn. You won't want to miss the fun.

It's always such a festive occasion. It's the perfect way to kick off your holiday season. If you've never been, make it a new tradition with your family.

Bring your friends to see The Sensational Soul Cruisers and other live performances from McCarter Theatre and the Princeton High School Choir. The Flying Ivories (dueling pianos) will be returning to entertain everyone as well.

Stay in town after the popular tree lighting and grab drinks, dinner and dessert. There are so many great options. It would also be a great night to start your holiday shopping.

Santa Claus will be the one with the very important job of lighting the tree. It's a huge spruce with 32,000 lights. Wow. Wait until you see it lit, it's a spectacular sight.

I look forward to seeing it each year. I've been going since I was a child.

But, let me warn you, you'll want to go home and immediately put up your own Christmas tree because you'll be feeling the holiday vibes.

Happy Holidays. I love this time of year.