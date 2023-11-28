One of the most iconic faces of New York City television suddenly died over the holiday weekend.

Pablo Guzman died on Sunday, November 26. The news was announced by CBS New York, the station where Guzman most recently worked as a reporter.

Pablo reportedly suffered from a heart attack, The Daily Mail and other outlets reported.

Guzman's career spanned across many of the city's most-watched networks. He worked at Channel 5 in the '80s and WNBC (NBC 4) in the early 1990s. His career concluded with 16 years at WCBS TV (CBS 2 New York).

Over the course of his career, Guzman covered many of the city's biggest stories including 9/11 (and the aftermath), crime stories, and more.

In fact, Guzman was perhaps best known for his man-on-the-street interviews covering some of the city's largest events including Yankee parades and more.

"Pablo was a unique combination of street smart and book smart. I don't think any reporter in New York history had the street cred that Pablo possessed," CBS New York's Tony Aiello said.

He is survived by his wife Debbie and their two children.

He is the latest longtime New York TV news personality to pass away in 2023.

