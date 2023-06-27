🚔 Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford discusses summer safety

🚔 Beach and Water safety tips, fireworks safety, bike and vehicle safety tips

🚔 How to have a fun but also safe, responsible, and respectful summer vacation

It's become almost a tagline - you can have fun while also being safe and responsible all at the same time in the summer (and year round for that matter).

We all love going to the beach, the boardwalk, concerts, fireworks shows, all kinds of events happening at any given time, but, so does everyone else and it's important to be kind, respectful, and responsible so that they can have the same great time you are having.

Even if it's just the daily, routine type activities - you're going for a run, a bike ride, just taking a stroll on the boardwalk, checking out some summer sights - just think about how you'd want to be treated and do it.

We can all share the beach, the boardwalk, the roads, and everything in between and we can all look out for one another as well to make sure everyone is safe and if something should happen, that we step in and lend a helping hand.

For some safety advice that we should all listen to and abide by, Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford joined us on Shore Time with Vin and Dave on 94.3 The Point, sponsored by Shoreline Wealth Management, on Sunday morning.

You can listen to our full conversation with Harvey Cedars Police Chief Robert Burnaford, right here 🏖

