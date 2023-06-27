Country singer Luke Bryan has become a Philadelphia Eagles fan

Luke Bryan's tour stopped in the Philadelphia area this past weekend and the country singer, songwriter, and American Idol judge admitted to the sellout crowd that he loved the Eagles because of one reason.

"The Eagles pretty much drafted my whole Georgia football team," Bryan said. "I mean what is it, like Fly Eagles Fly or somethin'?"

Bryan performed live at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden Friday night, and while he was on stage, he let the fans in attendance know which NFL football team he is now supporting - the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryan of course is a big supporter of Georgia Football and the Eagles drafted Jordan Davis last season in the NFL Draft and added three more bulldogs in this year's draft with Jalen Carter, Nolam Smith, Kalee Ringo, and made a trade for former Georgia running back D’Andre Swift.

So, Go Dawgs and Fly Eagles Fly!