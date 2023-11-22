When you're going through a divorce, it can be a very hard, emotional, confusing time.

Not only are you dealing with your emotions, you have to deal with lawyers and courts and that can be a lot. Unless you've been through a divorce before or know someone who has, how would know how to do it all?

Let me fill you in a little bit about the state of NJ. According to the NJ Courts website, your reason for getting a divorce has to be "recognized" by New Jersey State law. These reasons are otherwise known as "Grounds for Divorce."

There are 4 legal Grounds for Divorce in NJ:

1. No fault or irreconcilable differences.

In order to file this way, you must meet these requirements :

The NJ Courts website says, "You or your spouse must have lived in NJ for 12 consecutive months before filing for divorce; You or your spouse must have experienced irreconcilable differences for 6 months and the irreconcilable differences are a reason that the marriage, civil union or domestic partnership should be dissolved; and you are certain there is no way to reconcile."

2. Separation - "You must be living apart for at least 18 months

3. Extreme Cruelty - Read more about that by clicking here.

4. Other grounds - For more details, click here.

Some other things you should know about divorce in NJ from NJ Courts:

You must be 18 to file. If you're not 18 yet, your parents or guardian must file for you.

If you're the one filing, you are considered the plaintiff, your husband or wife would be the defendant.

You need to be as educated as you can be going into a divorce. For more information about divorce in NJ, click here.

