New Jersey is the BEST State in the U.S. to Work From Home, According to Study

Are you about that WFH life? If you live in New Jersey, you're in a pretty good place for it!

The Work From Home (WFH) structure is one of the most sought-after job types in the United States. After it became a necessity during the peak days of the COVD-19 pandemic, it's now become so mainstream that some workers won't even consider taking a job if it's not WFH.

The benefits are undeniable. More flexible work schedules, the ability to work from anywhere, saving on gas money, beneficial to the environment, and more time and accessibly to family and home life.

But there are also downsides to the WFH lifestyle too. If certain external factors aren't ideal, like internet speeds, home sizes, and the amount of people who live in your household, then it can have a negative impact on your productivity and ability to separate work from home.

WalletHub recently crunched the statistics on which states are the most ideal for WFH in their latest ranked list of Best States for Working from Home 2024. And here's where it pays off to live in New Jersey: In the year 2024, New Jersey is the BEST state to work from home!

Yep! New Jersey ranked at #1 on the list. How? WalletHub did the math by measuring the best conditions for working from home across all 50 states across 12 key metrics, such as Internet Cost, Cybersecurity, Average Retail Price of Electricity, Average Home Square Footage (space is a BIG deal), Share of Potential Telecommuters and more.

So why did New Jersey come out on top?

It boils to internet access and cybersecurity. Turns out, New Jersey has some of the cheapest internet prices in the country, and we're really diligent about protecting ourselves with cybersecurity.

Here are the Top 5 best states for WFH in 2024 according to WalletHub:

New Jersey Utah Delaware Maryland District of Columbia

According to the study however, only about 13% of New Jersey's workforce works from home full time. Not everyone has the luxury, and today's job market is uncertain at best.

But if you can swing a decent-paying WFH job, good for you! Bonus points if you live in New Jersey!

