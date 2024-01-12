🔵 ShopRite and other supermarkets are hosting a job fair later this month

🔵 Full and part-time positions are available for various positions

🔵 On-the spot interviews are available

New year, new job?

If you’re searching for a new gig, just walk into any ShopRite store on Saturday, Jan. 20 for on-the-spot interviews for several open and available positions.

ShopRite will host a company-wide job fair at nearly all locations in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, and Maryland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A variety of full and part-time positions are available, including general, perishable, front-end clerks, and stocking clerks.

In addition to ShopRite, parent company Wakefern Food Corp. will also host job fairs for those seeking career opportunities at Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market, also on Jan. 20, same times.

Interested candidates can walk into any of these stores to speak with a hiring representative for an immediate interview.

A wide variety of cross-training programs including a game-based app are available to provide employees with the knowledge, skills, and tools to work as a team throughout the store. Each job offers opportunities for career growth, as well.

The supermarkets also offer other incentives to associates such as entertainment and tuition discounts, as well as scholarship opportunities.

For more information about ShopRite and career opportunities, please visit https://www.shoprite.com/jobfair.

The precautionary snow date for the job fairs is January 27, same time.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom