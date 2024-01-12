Computer glitch suspends NJ Transit, Amtrak Northeast Corridor
🚅 Service is suspended on NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor and several other lines
🚅 Cross honoring is in effect for NJ Transit riders
Northeast Corridor service for both NJ Transit and Amtrak is suspended between New York and Philadelphia.
According to Amtrak, which owns and maintains the tracks, the problem is a “communications issue with signals and switches” between New York and Philadelphia. The railroad also described it as a "GPS server issue" on its X account.
The suspension has impacted several NJ Transit lines that use those tracks.
- Northeast Corridor is suspended between Trenton and New York Penn Station
- North Jersey Coast Line suspended between Long Branch and New York Penn Station
- Raritan Valley Line service is suspended between High Bridge/Raritan and New York Penn Station
- Midtown Direct is diverted to Hoboken
NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St-NY and NJ Transit bus and private carriers.
Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams told New Jersey 101.5 trains are being held in New York and Philadelphia until further notice. Trains that were already running between those two stations are moving at reduced speeds.
This is a breaking story. Check back updates.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
It's here! The complete 2024 NJ county fair summer schedule
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
A sad, desolate look at NJ's Old Monmouth Mall
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: These are the top 20 best places to retire in America
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant