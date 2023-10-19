If you know me you know I love a good parade. There's one coming up in December in Newtown that you won't want to miss. It will have you fa la la-ing all day long.

The 2023 Newtown Holiday Parade is December 3rd

The date is set for the 2023 Newtown Holiday Parade. Set a reminder in your phone. It will be on Sunday, December 3rd from 2pm - 4pm.

Bring your family, friends and your holiday spirit for an afternoon of fun.

What is the Parade Route?

The festive parade kicks off from the Stocking Works on South State Street. It proceeds north and makes a left onto Washington Avenue, then a right onto Sycamore Street. It ends up where Sycamore Street and Durham Road meet.

Make sure to bring a chair or blanket, or both. You're welcome to sit anywhere along the parade route. I'd grab a spot a little early, it's usually crowded. I don't know of any other holiday parades in the area, making this a very popular event.

Where will the parade announcers be?

If you want to be in the thick of the action, the parade commentators will be at Goodnoe Corner, next to the Green Parrot pub.

If you've never been to Newtown before, I'd suggest heading into town early to check out all of the great shops and restaurants. It's such an adorable town with old town charm.

What will the weather be like the day of the parade?

Obviously, check the weather before going...you may need to bundle up...it is in December after all. I hope it's chilly to set a holiday vibe.

I remember one year 94.5 PST was a part of the parade and it snowed...the perfect backdrop for a holiday parade.

If you'd like to participate in the parade, click here for more information.

