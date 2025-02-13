New Jersey Transit Issues Stern Warning Ahead of Friday’s Super Bowl Parade

New Jersey’s largest transit agency is offering a stern warning to passengers who may be heading into Philadelphia to see the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl Parade on Friday (February 14, 2025).

Additionally, they just changes to their schedule for the festivities. We outline that information below.

Nearly 1 million people are expected to trek into the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles championship.

New Jersey Transit Makes Huge Change Ahead of Friday’s Parade

If you’re riding New Jersey Transit, you can expect pretty big changes on Friday.

In fact, they are prohibiting ALL beverages on all trains (and buses) to and from Philadelphia. This includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

READ MORE: SEPTA Announces Changes for Eagles' Super Bowl Parade

Officials warned customers that this will be STRICTLY enforced in a statement shared on Wednesday.

Rail Service Changes

On the rails there will be additional capacity on the Atlantic City Rail Line.

Heading in for the parade: an extra train will operate between Atlantic City and Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station (departing Atlantic City at 7:35 a.m., arriving into Philly at 9:14 a.m.).

READ MORE: PATCO Announces Changes For Eagles' Super Bowl Parade

Head out after the parade: an extra train will depart Philadelphia at 3:54 p.m. arriving into Atlantic City at 5:36 p.m.

You can view the full timetable here.

Bus Service Changes

During the day, all Philadelphia bus service will be adjusted due to street closures (between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday). They will only make a single stop in Center City (at 6th/Race Street).

“While this adjusted service is operating, customers should plan to be at 6th/Race Street at the arrival times shown on the timetable,” they say.

No matter what method of transit you're taking into the City on Friday, you'll need to pack extra time and patience.