If you’re from New Jersey you know that we are known for being some pretty aggressive drivers.

I always thought I had the patience of the world on the roads until I drove in other states and realized, that maybe that’s not true.

I would say just about the entire country loves to make fun of New Jersey and New York residents for being aggressive drivers.

Of course around here in The Garden State, you have people driving 15 above the speed limit on the Turnpike, Jersey Sliding everywhere, plus everyone is giving everyone the finger nonstop.

READ MORE: New Jersey Drivers Need To Break This Horrible Habit

While I admit we can be a little messy oon the roads over here on the East Coast, you may be shocked as to where New Jersey has landed on this recent list of the country’s best and worst drivers by state.

Forbes Advisor broke down and ranked all 50 states from worst to best drivers. This rankings list was based on fatal crashes in each state about speeding, drowsy driving, distracted driving, and DUI arrests.

Each state was then given a score and the list was made based on the score out of 100. These States Are Home To The Worst Drivers in America

Based on this list, these states are home to America’s Worst Drivers:

5. Montana

4. Oklahoma

3. Texas

2. Wyoming

1. New Mexico

New Jersey found itself shockingly on the other side of this list. Out of 50 states, New Jersey landed at number 46, making us within the top 5 best driver states.

Check the full list out for yourself, here.

12 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in NJ Uh-oh! Don't do any of these things while driving in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Gianna