It happens that at this particular time in our history, we’re wondering if we’re even going to get on an airplane. But once you’re on it, don’t you want to figure out the best way to be able to stay on it?

We all know that the last thing any of us wants is to end up that person who’s banned from flying. And you’re probably thinking that this could never happen to you, right? But apparently, it’s easier to get blacklisted from an airline than you might think.

Airport Photo by JESHOOTS.COM on Unsplash loading...

I was reading a piece on farandwide.com about people who got themselves permanently grounded, and all I could think was: Jersey people might want to pay attention to this one. Not because we’re troublemakers, but because, let’s face it, we’re not exactly known for loving being told what to do!

You tell a Jersey person to calm down, move their bag, or sit quietly when they’re already annoyed about a delay? Yeah… good luck with that.

AP AP loading...

The stories are wild. The article tells the story of a woman who bumped a United gate agent with her carry-on and got banned for life. Another guy got into it with airline staff after a few too many drinks during a delay. Someone else tried to fake a first-class upgrade email (which, by the way, the airline figured out instantly.)

And then there’s the person who decided to meditate in the middle of the aisle when told to sit down. (I swear I’m not making that up.)

Here’s the thing: airlines have private no-fly lists, and they don’t mess around. It’s not just about breaking the law, either. They can ban you for being rude, defiant, or even accidentally bumping the wrong person.

A plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) A plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) loading...

If you’ve ever flown out of Newark, you know how close to the edge people get with the delays, the crowding, the “we’re now boarding Group 9” chaos. The best thing you can do is just breathe, follow directions, and keep your Jersey attitude in check until you land.

Because in the end, no one wants to be that headline. And if you think traffic on the Parkway is bad, try being stuck there because you can’t fly anymore!

OK, so here are your 10 Commandments of Flying (Jersey Edition):

1. Thou shalt not argue with the gate agent.;'

2. Thou shalt not “accidentally” bump an airline employee.

3. Thou shalt not drink like you’re tailgating at MetLife.

4. Thou shalt not scream at customer service — even when they deserve it.

5. Thou shalt not fake a first-class upgrade email (seriously).

6. Thou shalt not meditate in the aisle. Sit down when told.

7. Thou shalt not grab or touch the crew. Ever.

8. Thou shalt not livestream your bad attitude mid-flight.

9. Thou shalt not make legroom a legal issue.

10. And most of all: Thou shalt not forget that airline rules aren’t suggestions.

A control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) A control tower is seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Monday, May 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from John F. Kennedy International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from John F. Kennedy International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Atlantic City International Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Atlantic City International using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Most common domestic destinations from Trenton Mercer Airport Stacker compiled a list of the most common domestic flights from Trenton Mercer using data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈