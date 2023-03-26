New Jersey American Water Issues Voluntary Conservation Notice Following Chemical Spill

A chemical spill into the Delaware River on Friday evening did not appear to impact the water supply in New Jersey, however, officials issued a cautionary message to customers near the river on Sunday evening.

A voluntary conservation notice was issued for customers of New Jersey's American Water Works in Burlington, Camden, and Gloucester counties.

The spill has not impacted the treated drinking water that is delivered to customers in those areas who are served by the Delaware River Regional Water Treatment plant, they say.



They're continuing to monitor the water and performing water quality tests throughout the distribution system.

It all stems from an issue in Otter Creek (near the Delaware River) on Friday night in Bristol, Pa.

More than 8,000 gallons of hazardous solution spilled into the creek, reports say. Clean-up is underway by both federal and local officials. Click here to learn more about what was released into the water. BillyPenn.com has detailed coverage here.

In nearby Philadelphia, officials had initially called for customers to stop using tap water for drinking or cooking on Sunday afternoon (around 1 pm).

That call changed on Sunday afternoon when officials said any of the contaminated water would not arrive for customers until after Monday night at 11:59.

Meanwhile, New Jersey's American Water is calling for a voluntary limit on "all non-essential water use until further notice."

That will change when conditions improve.

"When conditions improve, customers will be notified when the voluntary conservation notice is lifted," they said.