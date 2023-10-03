Really?? New Jersey is NOT One of the Most Accident Prone States, According to Data

Here's a fact of us New Jerseyans are more than willing to admit: Driving in New Jersey.... can be rough.

There are innumerable complaints we could list about the perils of driving in New Jersey. Tailgaters. Slow pokes who drive way too slow in the fast lane. Brake-checkers. Bobbers and weavers. Road ragers. Countless people who don't seem to have any idea their car comes with blinkers. The list goes on an on. And all of them can and DO cause accidents!

Which is why I was susprised when I came across this study that says New Jersey isn't one of the most accident-prone states in America. In fact, it's not even in the top 10!

Researchers for DailyMail dug into Google search data for accident-related terms like "broken nose" or "urgent care" across all 50 states over the last 12 months. Is this a reliable way to determine THE most accident-prone state in America? You be the judge.

In any case, according to said data from DailyMail, you're most likely to suffer from an accident living and driving in Arizona. They have an average of 1,585 searches for accident-related terms per 100,000 people every month.

New Jersey didn't even break the top 10! Here are the most accident-prone states, according to DailyMail.

Arizona Colorado Hawaii North Carolina Washington Massachusetts Minnesota Virginia Maryland Oregon

But then again, New Jersey isn't on the least-prone list either. Here are the top 10 least accident-prone states:

North Dakota West Virginia South Dakota Mississippi Montana Arkansas Alaska Maine Idaho Wisconsin

What do you think? You can check out their whole study HERE.

