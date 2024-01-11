This isn't going to be fun for some, but the end result will be great.

The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced the updated work schedule for the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge rehab project yesterday (January 10, 2024).

The project is expected to take 10 months and will impact drivers traveling into New Jersey from Pennsylvania via the "free bridge."

I'll give you the good news first. Pedestrians won't be affected at all by the project. You will still be able to walk across the bridge through the duration of the work. The pedestrian walkway will remain open.

Vehicle travel on the bridge from New Jersey into Pennsylvania will also not be interrupted. This saves motorists from being detoured to the nearby Route 202 New Hope-Lambertville bridge, where you're charged a toll entering Pennsylvania.

The bad news is motorists crossing into New Jersey from PA will be detoured to that toll bridge, but, in that direction there is no toll. The detour is expected to be begin on or around Monday, January 29th and be in effect until September.

Click here for a map of the detour.

According to the New Hope Free Press, the work includes, "replacing the current fiberglass panels that make up the walkway, cleaning and repainting of the bridge's steel-truss superstructure, repair or replacement of deteriorated or compromised steel components, upgrading roadway and walkway lighting to an energy-efficent LED system, installation of a programmable color-changing LED lighting system to accentuate the bridge's Pratt-truss architectural profile, replacement of electrical wiring and connections and updating the bridge's security camera system with the addition of up to two new walkway cameras."

For more detailed information on the bridge rehab project, click here.

