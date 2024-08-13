Here's your big chance. How would you like to be in a movie?

Hollywood, here you come...well, actually New Jersey.

Yup. The Netflix movie, Happy Gilmore 2, is going to be casting and filming in New Jersey, according to MSN.

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to the wildly popular 1996 Adam Sandler movie, which filmed up in Vancouver.

At the time, it brought in more than $41 million all over the world and only cost $12 million to make, the article says.

Here's what you need to know:

Casting for extras is happening on Tuesday (August 20) at the Hyatt Regency Morristown, which is located at 3 Speedwell Avenue in Morristown.

Auditions will be held from 1pm - 8pm in the plaza ballroom. I would get there on the early side, I'm sure there's going to be a ton of people trying out. Who wouldn't want to be in this movie? You'll get paid too.

There really aren't any requirements.

The casting company wants New Jersey locals of all ages and ethnic backgrounds to try out. You don't have to have any acting experience.

Production is set to start in New Jersey in September and run through November in Bergen County, Essex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset counties.

Be on the lookout for Adam Sandler in those areas.

I've heard he's very cool and down-to-earth. I'd love to catch a glimpse of him.

The rest of the cast hasn't been announced yet.

The late Bob Barker, host of the TV game show, Price is Right played Sandler's celebrity golf partner on the golf tour in the original movie. Barker passed last year (2023).

Grab more information from the casting company by clicking here.

