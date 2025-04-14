The weather is heating up in the City of Brotherly Love, and so is our excitement for the upcoming concert calendar.

We've made a list of the 27 shows that we're MOST excited for this year and it's posted down below.

There will be some superstars coming to town this year (including Post Malone, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, and more).

Plus, some of this year's hottest up and coming artists will be coming to town that includes Alex Warren, Myles Smith and more.

Plus, it's going to be an incredible outdoor concert season. It kicks off with one of the biggest shows of the year when SZA and Kendrick Lamar hit the field at Lincoln Financial Field for their Grand National Tour on May 5, 2025.

Think about how cool that is. Kendrick Lamar and SZA are coming to town hot off their Super Bowl performance! It may still be chilly in early May, but it'll be hot concert.

Plus, there are quite a few shows coming to Citizens Bank Park (the home of the Philadelphia Phillies). If you haven't seen a show there, this may be the year to do it as they'll welcome so incredible concerts including the Jonas Brothers, Post Malone, Linkin Park, and more.

In fact, in the middle of August there will be three incredible shows back-to-back-to back when the Jonas Brothers lead into My Chemical Romance and Chris Brown concerts on the following two days (August 14-16, 2025).

Wow. Philly definitely hit the jackpot for the 2025 concert series. Let's take a look at the 27 shows YOU CANNOT miss this year!