It’s a Love Story! Look at All of the Swiftie Proposals in Philly

If you’re on Taylor-Tok, I know you’ve seen the trend that’s been happening at just about every stop so far on The Era’s Tour.

If you aren’t on the Taylor Swift side of TikTok, you may not know this, but getting tickets to her Era’s Tour is quite literally impossible at this point. If you plan on buying tickets from resell websites, be prepared to spend an arm and a leg!

With that being said, because it’s such a special event that not many are getting to go to, Swifties are for sure getting their money's worth and making this a night to remember.

The proposal videos that are happening in the crowd during this tour are probably setting a record if I had to guess because every time I log onto social media, I see another video of another couple getting engaged!

Swifite spouses are taking the hint and are making the special nights even more special by proposing during Taylor’s song, "Love Story". It’s become one of the most popular TikTok proposal trends over the last few months, and I swear I will never get tired of seeing them.

It even happened over the weekend in Philly while Taylor rocked Lincoln Financial Field for 3 consecutive days.

During "Love Story" when Taylor sings the line, “he kneeled to the ground and pulled out a ring and said, marry me, Juliet, you’ll never have to be alone”, people are getting down on one knee in the middle of the crowd and popping the big question.

As of now, I saw 4 videos posted of different proposals from the Philly shows, but if I had to guess, there are more where that come from during the rest of Taylor’s tour!

