JACKPOT!! NJ Woman Wins Record-Breaking $1.6M in Atlantic City and Shares the Wealth!

It really is the happiest of holidays for one woman who won BIG in Atlantic City!

A 74 year-old Monmouth County woman just won a whopping $1.6 million dollars on a $5 bet at a progressive poker table at Harrah’s Resort & Casino Atlantic City on Saturday, according to NBC 10.

The woman, who has chosen to stay anonymous, is the winner of "the highest amount that Caesars Entertainment has given in New Jersey,” according to the Harrah’s Atlantic City director of table games, Michael Zippel. To be exact, her total winning was a $1,681,458.40 MEGA jackpot!

But that's not all! When she went to the cashier to collect her winnings, she decided to do something extraordinary, all in the name of generosity. After her massive win, she also made it a point to spread her wealth!

Overcome with a generous spirit, similarly to Ebenezer Scrooge at the end of "A Christmas Carol", she gave away $77,000 as a massive tip to the casino dealers, which was pooled evenly to every employee. They all got about $250 each.

And she didn't even stop there! Just by being in her ecstatic midst, other casino goers shared in her happiness and wealth too. Because she also handed out $100 bills to at least 25 other gamblers!

Whoever this woman is sounds like exactly the type of person who deserves to become an instant millionaire. During another year of financial hardships for so many, it's so nice to see that people can still be generous during the holidays... EXTREMELY generous in this case!

