A woman from Cumberland County, New Jersey, has hit the IGT MegaJackpot at BetRivers in a Christmas-come-early moment. After betting just $0.60, this 33-year-old woman hit the absolute dream from her mobile phone. She is just one of many people potentially using a BetRivers bonus code this past month.

The winner asked to remain anonymous but explained that she initially didn't believe it. It took customer support to verify that she had indeed won the jackpot and the money being deposited into her account for both her and her fiancé to believe it. The winner went on to say, "I didn't think I would ever win so much, especially since it was only a $0.60 bet. I couldn't believe it."

The real estate consultant was in the middle of putting her daughter to bed when she hit the jackpot. She says that she plans to use her winnings to pay off debt, give her kids a good holiday season, and invest the rest—perhaps the best way to spend a windfall jackpot like this one.

"This is the first year I don't feel stressed about the holidays," she said. "And now I also feel like I'm secure in my future, so I don't have to worry about that either." She claims to have been playing online casino games with BetRivers for over six years and has always stuck to a "bet small" strategy. While that strategy almost never results in big payouts, there's always a chance for a jackpot as seen last night.

The COO of Rush Street Interactive (RSI), which operates BetRivers.com, said, "We love it when our players win life-changing jackpots. This is one of many jackpot wins we've had, which proves our players can win big, even when placing small bets."

RSI is an international online gaming and sports entertainment company offering real-money mobile and online gambling in fifteen U.S. states—including New Jersey. They offer some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the US. For US bettors, this isn't the first large jackpot they've paid out, and hopefully, it isn't the last.

As always, though, remember to gamble responsibly and understand the odds before you. Jackpot wins like these, while awfully enticing, are uncommon. If you or a loved one you know is having trouble controlling their gambling habits, there are resources out there in the state of New Jersey that can help.

If you or anyone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.