If you're from New Jersey, you know we're known for having some of the best of a few different types of food. Just from living here my entire life, I have to say that Italian food from New Jersey can't be touched by any other state.

There are so many "mom and pop" shops that you can find in just about every town in New Jersey that will have a menu full of Italian classics.

Maybe it helps that there are so many Italian people in New Jersey, that the restaurants here are the best.

Best of NJ made a list of the best Italian Restaurants in the entire state and 2 Mercer County spots made it into the final rankings list. Along with 10's of others that need to be tried, this list is insisting that Italian food fans need to try out these 2 Mercer County restaurants!

Vidalia Restaurant - Lawrenceville, NJ

If you've never tried out this spot before, Vidalia's is located in the heart of Lawrenceville right off Main Street at 21 Phillips Ave. They have indoor and outdoor dining available and are a huge hit within the community. Their menu is packed with Italian classics and is open Tuesday - Sunday. More info on their hours and menu can be found on their website!

Cattani Catering and Kitchen - Ewing, NJ

Cattani Catering and Kitchen is another well-known restaurant in the area. It's located in Ewing, NJ at 1569 Parkway Ave and is open Tuesday - Saturday, but open Sunday for private parties. Their menu is packed with Italian classics that anyone can enjoy!

