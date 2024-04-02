New DQ Blizzard Treat menu is out with an exciting deal attached

🍦 Dairy Queen has launched its new summer 2024 Blizzard Treat menu

🍦 Two flavors are emerging from the secretive DQ Freezer

🍦 For two weeks in April, DQ is offering a special Blizzard deal

One famous ice cream chain is kicking off summer early with a great deal.

Dairy Queen is bringing back more than 170 Blizzard flavors from past years through its new DQ Freezer website. To let fans take advantage of this, there is also a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal available in the DQ app from April 1 through April 14.

That means DQ fans can buy one of any size Blizzard treat and get one free of equal or lesser value.

While the DQ Freezer has remained a secret for nearly 40 years, American Dairy Queen Corporation is now giving fans a peek behind its doors with the return of two iconic flavors. The Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat and Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat are coming out of the DQ Freezer to join this summer’s Blizzard menu.

“For decades we’ve kept our more than 170 delicious Blizzard Treat flavors sealed in the DQ Freezer for safekeeping. Thanks to our fans, we are opening the doors for the first time to bring back the Blizzard Treats they never forgot for a limited time,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing at ADQ.

Fans are encouraged to get DQ Freezer flavors before they disappear again.

The new Summer Blizzard Treat Menu is available at participating DQ locations for a limited time starting April 1.

All-New Summer Flavors Include:

• Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Party Blizzard Treat (New) - Chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter topping, and rainbow confetti crunch blended with DQ soft serve

• Picnic Peach Cobbler Blizzard Treat (New) - Real peaches and cobbler pieces blended with DQ soft serve

• Ultimate Cookie Blizzard Treat (New) - Oreo, Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter blended with DQ soft serve

• Frosted Animal Cookie Blizzard Treat (Fan Fave Return) - Frosted Animal Cookie pieces and pink confetti icing blended with DQ soft serve

• Brownie Batter Blizzard Treat (Fan Fave Return) - Brownie batter and chocolatey brownie dough pieces blended with DQ soft serve

• Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat (Fan Fave Return) - Cotton candy sprinkles blended with DQ soft serve

There are 70 Dairy Queen locations in New Jersey.