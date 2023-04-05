These Mercer County Flower Shops Ranked As The Best in NJ

A new list just came out of the best plant shops to create your home garden in New Jersey this spring and a local shop has made the list!

Spring is officially here and if you’re one of those people who have a green thumb, this is the perfect spot in Central Jersey to head to get everything you could possibly need.

Bountiful Gardens in both Ewing and Lawrenceville, New Jersey, has officially made the list being a few of the best spots in New Jersey to visit to get your home gardens started just in time for spring and summer.

Plus, they are the only two Mercer County shops on the list! There also is another Bountiful Gardens location in Hillsborough, NJ. Bountiful Gardens does such an amazing job with its custom bouquets while also having a beautiful selection of flowers, succulents, and veggie plants.

All 3 locations have proven to be a one-stop shop for all of your planting needs from plants to bouquets to pots, so it’s no wonder this was the first on the list of best plant shops in the entire state!

The website shows so many different events you can check out at all of the locations like Fairy Garden workshops along with options for landscaping services too. It’s no wonder these shops made the list!

They’re staples in Mercer County. You can check out the entire list on NJ.com here, but this is a win for Mercer County! Bountiful Gardens Ewing is located at 1536 Lower Ferry Road and Bountiful Gardens Lawrenceville is located at 1365 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, NJ.

