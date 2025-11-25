There's a new Mexican restaurant in the Trenton Farmers Market, and it's opening soon.

Market Street Taqueria is opening in the Trenton Farmers Market

Market Street Taqueria will have its soft opening after Thanksgiving.

The new restaurant posted the details on its social media recently.

Check it out below.

There will be a soft opening on November 29 and 30

Visit for their soft opening on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30, so you can be among the first to devour their authentic Mexican street-style tacos.

The Mexican street-style tacos are made fresh to order

The tacos are made fresh every day. The restaurant boasts, "Real ingredients, real flavor, tacos the way they should be."

Market Street Taqueria will also serve other Mexican favorites like tamales, burritos, quesadillas, and more. The meat is from Witherspoon Meats.

Jasmine's Nadas, fresh empanadas, are also at the Trenton Farmers Market

While you're at the Trenton Farmers Market, you may also want to dig into Jasmine's Nadas. She has many different (and delicious) kinds of homemade empanadas.

You can find them in the little building in the parking lot of the Farmers Market. Look for the big, blue sign.

Trenton Farmers Market is your holiday headquarters. You can find everything from food (meats, fresh produce, vegetables, pies, and other desserts), holiday flowers, gifts, and more.

Trenton Farmers Market has extended hours before Thanksgiving

There are extended hours leading up to Thanksgiving. It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 AM - 6 PM.

The Trenton Farmers Market is located at 960 Spruce Street in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

It's an indoor market, so you can stop by no matter what the weather.