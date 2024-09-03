Oh no. Say it isn't so.

The restaurant that has been voted as having the best breakfast in New Jersey is up for sale. Sigh.

The place is great. It's on the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail.

The plaque below is hanging in the restaurant

Lucille's Via Facebook

It's been a family-owned and run business for the last 50 years. I'm a huge fan of small, family businesses.

As you can imagine though, it's a lot of work to run a restaurant and the family is getting older, so have made the difficult decision to sell.

Even if you haven't eaten there, chances are you've driven by Lucille's Luncheonette and County Cooking many times.

Google

It's on Route 539 in the little charming town of Warren Grove, NJ, in Ocean County.

Many people in New Jersey travel on Route 539 to go "down the shore."

It's the town in the Pine Barrens where all of a sudden you have to hit your brakes and slow down quickly to 45 miles per hour.

The announcement was made on Lucille's Facebook page.

The post read in part, "We have listed the restaurant in hopes of finding the next generation of caretakers for Lucille's Legacy. We want to find a buyer that's interested in continuing to serve our clientele in the best way possible, who is open to continuing our 'PINEY' traditions and still bringing some fresh ideas to 'the counter.'"

I didn't realize that Lucille's had been listed for sale before.

The family had a few offers but none were the right fit, and they're not sure they'll find the right fit this time, but, they're going to try.

The locals, and visitors from everywhere, are sad.

We'll see what happens.

Lucille's via Facebook

Don't worry, Lucille's is still open. It's not closing, so stop by and enjoy.

I've heard the pie is scrumptious.

Lucille's via Facebook

Look at that crust. Yum.

Lucille's Luncheonette - Country Cooking is located at 1496 Route 539 in Warren Grove, NJ.

