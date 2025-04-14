A discount grocery chain will be opening a new store in Freehold soon, according to a press release.

It's Lidl. Have you been inside of one before?

The Lawrence Township location, not far from Freehold, opened a few years ago, and I like it, especially the bakery items.

The new Lidl will be on Trotters Way in Freehold

The new Freehold Lidl be located at 91 Trotters Way, which leads to Freehold Raceway Mall.

The coming soon signs can be seen in the front windows.

The Grand Opening will be Friday, May 9.

Get there early. The official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 7:40am, with the store opening at 8am.

First 100 customers will get a Lidl gift card

There will be free samples, Lidl swag, and the first 100 customers in line will score a Lidl gift card with amounts from $5 - $100.

Unique specialty items are Lidl's thing. You can find things in Lidl that you can't find anywhere else like authentic specialty sauces, cured meats, and more.

There's also a cool section in the middle with random products that you never knew you needed. It's called the Midl of Lidl section and it changes every week. I'm sure they'll have summer stuff soon.

Lidl also prides itself on quality products at low prices.

You must try the 49 cent croissant. It's mouthwatering.

All of Lidl's freshly baked bread, pastries, and more are baked daily and constantly restocked throughout the day.

Lidl is known for imported cheeses, fresh meats and seafood

In Europe, Lidl is known for its imported cheeses, fresh seafood, and meats, so lucky for us it's not becoming more and more popular here in the U.S.

You'll notice Lidl stores are not huge. That's on purpose, so you can be in and out.

The grocery chain wants your shopping experience to be easy and convenient.

MyLidl app has app-only specials

Make sure you download the MyLidl app so you can take advantage of app-only specials including the welcome coupon.

Lidl of Freehold is located at 91 Trotters Way in Freehold, NJ

The hours will be 8am - 9pm, daily.

Happy shopping.

