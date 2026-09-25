A new restaurant is coming soon to the Village at Newtown in Bucks County, according to the Patch.

LaScala's Fire has been approved for a Newtown location

The LaScala Restaurant Group had proposed its Fire restaurant for the popular shopping center on S. Eagle Road. It was approved by the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors on Wednesday evening (September 23).

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It will be taking over Ardana Food and Drink's space in the Village at Newtown

The restaurant space was acquired from Ardana Food and Drink, which will be closing its doors for good on October 10 after three years in Newtown.Owners, the Christou family, said on social media, "After three and a half incredible years, we have made the bittersweet decision to pass the torch at our Newtown location. This decision was not made lightly. Since opening our doors, it has been our privilege to serve the Newtown community."

Ardana's Warrington location will remain open

Not to worry if you're a fan of Ardana, its Warrington location is staying open.

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LaScala's Fire will open its Newtown location on October 17

The space won't stay closed for long. LaScala's Fire will open a week later on October 17. All Ardana Food and Drink employees were offered employment with LaScala's Fire. If you're not familiar with the restaurant, it serves "classic Italian America, reimagined."

LaScala's Fire other locations include Marlton, Glassboro, Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, Northeast Philadelphia, Center City Philadelphia, Newtown Square, West Chester, and serves the Diamond Club at the home of the Philadelphia Phillies, Citizens Bank Park. It will also be opening soon in MarketFair on Route 1 in West Windsor.

You may have heard of the other restaurants in the LaScala Restaurant Group, including Beach House in Brigantine, Birra in Pennsauken, Lorenzo Pizza & Steaks in Marlton, and The Chicken or the Egg in Marlton.