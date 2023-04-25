Virtual run next month to benefit NJ marine mammal life

🔵 A virtual 5K run next month will benefit Marine Mammal Stranding Center

🔵 Run anytime between May 27 and 28

🔵 $25 registration helps support life-saving efforts of marine mammals in NJ

Grab your favorite pair of sneakers, a water bottle, and some friends, and get ready for the 2023 Virtual Run for the Animals 5K to benefit The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

The 2023 Virtual Run for the Animals 5K will be held from Saturday, May 27 to Sunday, May 28.

So, no matter where you are, you can run for the animals this year.

All you have to do is register and help support the center’s mission.

MMSC has been dedicated to responding to marine mammals like seals, dolphins, and whales, as well as sea turtles, in distress along New Jersey’s waterways. Then, the staff does all it can to rehabilitate these sick and injured animals for release back into the wild.

Whether you’re a marathon runner, an avid hiker, a casual walker, or just someone who loves the outdoors and marine mammals, the virtual run is a great way to help support the life-saving efforts of these fragile animals.

Registration is open now until 9 pm on May 26. The entry fee is $25. Included in the registration is a unique URL for time submission, and a finisher certificate via email personalized with your name, time, and ranking.

Registered runners will receive a unique URL by Friday, May 26. Run your race anytime between May 27 and May 28. Then submit your time back to the timer friends at second Wind Race Timing via the provided URL.

Become a fundraiser when you enter. Those who raise at least $200 in online donations will get their entry fee refunded!

On Monday, May 29, the results will be reviewed and scored.

Don’t forget to pick up some 2023 Virtual Run for the Animals merchandise. The long and short-sleeved shirts, tanks, and hoodies come in a variety of styles and colors.

As always, to report a marine mammal stranding or sighting, please call the center's 24 hour stranding hotline at (609) 266-0538.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

