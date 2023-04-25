Want to buy an ambulance? Deptford, NJ is auctioning off 2 to the public

Municipalities auction off surplus vehicles all the time, but the auction that Deptford is holding caught my eye because it’s two ambulances, and Deptford thinks they’d be perfect for your next road trip.

They’re both Ford E450 ambulances, one’s a 2001, and the other is a 2003, both with over 150,000 miles on the odometer.

attachment-RS33726_Ambulance_BenitoBaeza (2)-scr loading...

Now, as far as the road trip angle, here’s what the press release says:

Travel enthusiasts and DIY fanatics would have a blast converting these ambulances into the road trip vessels of their dreams! Upcycling has exploded in popularity over the years, and it is now being seen all over the automotive space. Creative visionaries are now refurbishing vehicles like ambulances that are no longer being used and repurposing them by giving them a completely new look and life. The winning bidders can customize the ambulances to their heart’s desire by adding a kitchen area, sleeping area, TV, a meditation space, and more.

These online auctions are open to the public at municibid.com and end Friday, April 28th.

Emergency ambulance car on the street Chalabala loading...

The municipal website is an easy place to get sucked in; there’s all sorts of surplus government items as we know, there are ambulances, but there’s a lot more. Bicycles, ATVs, computers, office equipment, tents, and a ton of construction and road maintenance vehicles. There’s a 2016 Dodge Charger up for auction from North Brunswick that has a $1,750 bid on it.

In a statement, Deptford says that the proceeds from their ambulance auctions go right back into the city for things like road repair and maintenance.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars