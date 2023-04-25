Fatal shooting is 2nd police-involved death in Old Bridge, NJ this year
🔴 Police responded to a dispute at a house on Woodland Avenue Monday afternoon
🔴 At least one shot was fired and a man hospitalized
🔴 It is the second police-involved death in Old Bridge in the past six months.
OLD BRIDGE – The fatal shooting of a man by a police officer responding to a report of a dispute Monday afternoon is under investigation by the state Attorney General's office.
Old Bridge police went to a home on Woodland Avenue in the Laurence Harbor section around 3:10 p.m, according to the Attorney General's office. At least one shot was fired, injuring a man.
The man was taken to Old Bridge Medical Center where was pronounced dead around 4:50 p.m.
The identities of the officer and the man nor the circumstances of the dispute were disclosed.
Second police related death in Old Bridge
It is the second police-involved death in Old Bridge in the past six months.
A 33-year-old Freehold Township man was killed in January after police pursued Samuel Villar, 20, wanted in an attempted car theft. Villar struck several vehicles on Spring Valley Road, causing fatal injuries to Arturo Tlapa Luna. The crash also hospitalized Luna's father, wife, and their two children.
Any death involving an on-duty police officer must be investigated by the Attorney General's Office.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
