The Jersey City Craft Brew Fest is back
Beer lovers, mark your calendars for May 5 when the Jersey City Craft Brew Fest returns.
The event takes place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Get ready to discover some new favorite beers by local craft breweries and breweries from around the globe. The event will take place at the Liberty State Park-Train/Ferry Terminal. Needless to say, stunning views of the Manhattan skyline will be visible to festivalgoers.
Now, I’m not a big beer drinker, so I don’t recognize the names of all the participating breweries, but I am assured they are all exceptional. Some of the breweries who will be there include:
- 902 Brewing
- Ashton Brewing
- Birdsmouth Beer
- Bout the Hops
- Burlington Beer Company
- Buttzville Brewing
- Czig Meister Brewing
- Departed Soles
- Five Dimes Brewing
- Four City Brewing
- Good Dog Brewing
- Heineken
- Hoboken Brewery
- Howie Spiked
- Interboro Brewery
- Ironbound
- KCBC Brewery
- New Trail Brewing
- Newark Local Beer
- Radiant Pig
- River Horse
- Senor Sangria
- Seven Tribesmen
- The Long Drink
- Toms River
- Tribini
- Troegs
- Twinlights Brewing
- United Brewing Co
- Velvet Llama
- Wet Ticket
- Yale Terrace Brewery
Food vendors will also be onsite and you can enjoy live music, too.
Tickets are available online here.
21+ only. No children, infants, toddlers, or pets are permitted at the event. General admission: Regular price: $60. Includes tastings live music, interactive games, and more! (Plus tax and fees.)
Designated drivers: $15 admission (Plus tax and fees. No alcohol can be consumed with this ticket.)
Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.
You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.