The Jersey City Craft Brew Fest is back

The Jersey City Craft Brew Fest is back

Antonio_Diaz

Beer lovers, mark your calendars for May 5 when the Jersey City Craft Brew Fest returns.

Jersey City Craft Brew Fest via Facebook
loading...

The event takes place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Get ready to discover some new favorite beers by local craft breweries and breweries from around the globe. The event will take place at the Liberty State Park-Train/Ferry Terminal. Needless to say, stunning views of the Manhattan skyline will be visible to festivalgoers.

Now, I’m not a big beer drinker, so I don’t recognize the names of all the participating breweries, but I am assured they are all exceptional. Some of the breweries who will be there include:

  • 902 Brewing
  • Ashton Brewing
  • Birdsmouth Beer
  • Bout the Hops
  • Burlington Beer Company
  • Buttzville Brewing
  • Czig Meister Brewing
  • Departed Soles
  • Five Dimes Brewing
  • Four City Brewing
  • Good Dog Brewing
  • Heineken
  • Hoboken Brewery
  • Howie Spiked
  • Interboro Brewery
  • Ironbound
  • KCBC Brewery
  • New Trail Brewing
  • Newark Local Beer
  • Radiant Pig
  • River Horse
  • Senor Sangria
  • Seven Tribesmen
  • The Long Drink
  • Toms River
  • Tribini
  • Troegs
  • Twinlights Brewing
  • United Brewing Co
  • Velvet Llama
  • Wet Ticket
  • Yale Terrace Brewery

Food vendors will also be onsite and you can enjoy live music, too.

dusanpetkovic
loading...

Tickets are available online here.

21+ only. No children, infants, toddlers, or pets are permitted at the event. General admission: Regular price: $60. Includes tastings live music, interactive games, and more! (Plus tax and fees.)

Designated drivers: $15 admission (Plus tax and fees. No alcohol can be consumed with this ticket.)

Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey

Professional Sports Teams That Play In New Jersey
Filed Under: Jersey City
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM