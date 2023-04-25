The Jersey City Craft Brew Fest is back

Beer lovers, mark your calendars for May 5 when the Jersey City Craft Brew Fest returns.

The event takes place Friday, May 5, 2023, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Get ready to discover some new favorite beers by local craft breweries and breweries from around the globe. The event will take place at the Liberty State Park-Train/Ferry Terminal. Needless to say, stunning views of the Manhattan skyline will be visible to festivalgoers.

Now, I’m not a big beer drinker, so I don’t recognize the names of all the participating breweries, but I am assured they are all exceptional. Some of the breweries who will be there include:

902 Brewing

Ashton Brewing

Birdsmouth Beer

Bout the Hops

Burlington Beer Company

Buttzville Brewing

Czig Meister Brewing

Departed Soles

Five Dimes Brewing

Four City Brewing

Good Dog Brewing

Heineken

Hoboken Brewery

Howie Spiked

Interboro Brewery

Ironbound

KCBC Brewery

New Trail Brewing

Newark Local Beer

Radiant Pig

River Horse

Senor Sangria

Seven Tribesmen

The Long Drink

Toms River

Tribini

Troegs

Twinlights Brewing

United Brewing Co

Velvet Llama

Wet Ticket

Yale Terrace Brewery

Food vendors will also be onsite and you can enjoy live music, too.

Tickets are available online here.

21+ only. No children, infants, toddlers, or pets are permitted at the event. General admission: Regular price: $60. Includes tastings live music, interactive games, and more! (Plus tax and fees.)

Designated drivers: $15 admission (Plus tax and fees. No alcohol can be consumed with this ticket.)

