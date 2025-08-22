SPOILERS AHEAD: Lady Gaga&#8217;s Setlist For Madison Square Garden in New York

Lady Gaga is one of the biggest pop stars of our generation. Her recent MAYHEM album was one of the biggest albums of the past year for sure. So it is very safe to say that her upcoming set of concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City are definitely some of this year's most highly anticipated concerts.

After all, all SIX of her concerts that instantly sold out, so it's safe to say that demand is REALLY high for these shows. Tickets are currently reselling for well over $300 each night on the the party market.

So Mother Monster will perform for her MAYHEM Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 23, 26, 27, September 6, and September 7, 2025.

What Is Lady Gaga's Setlist for New York City Concert?

Heading to see Lady Gaga in concert? We have more info about set times, mass transit, and more posted for you here.

In the meantime, we know that a lot of concert goers prefer to be surprised when they show up to the arena. I get that. So we'll warn you that spoilers are ahead.

If you're like me and want to plot and know everything that's ahead in a show, here's your chance.

This is Lady Gaga's setlist for her upcoming New York City concert:

  • Bloody Mary
  • Abracadabra
  • Judas
  • Aura

  • Scheiße
  • Garden of Eden
  • Poker Face
  • Perfect Celebrity
  • Disease
  • Paparazzi
  • LoveGame
  • Alejandro
  • The Beast

  • Kill
  • Zombieboy
  • LoveDrug
  • Applause
  • Just Dance
  • Shadow of a Man
  • Kill for Love
  • Summerboy
  • Born This Way
  • Million Reasons
  • Shallow
  • With With a Smile
  • Vanish Into You
  • Bad Romance

