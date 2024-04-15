It seems as if Kale's Nursey & Landscape Services in Princeton has closed its doors for good. It's the end of an era.

There wasn't a big farewell, so I have a feeling many customers aren't aware that it's closed for good since the goodbye came in the winter, when the business usually takes a break and is off the radar for many.

Kale's Nursery in Princeton has closed for good

I noticed when I drove by recently. It looked empty and a gate was blocking the parking lot. The sign out in front on Carter Road reads, "Thank you for your patronage."

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Spring is a time when Kale's is usually bustling. My husband and I bought a beautiful Red Bud tree there years ago. We were quite pleased. It made for a beautiful view out of our living room window and was the backdrop for many family pictures.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

The longtime local business's final post on Facebook was on December 31st. It was a pretty picture of the sun setting over Kale's and it read, "Thank you for your patronage over the past 67 years. We appreciate the support and loyalty from the community."

Kale's via Facebook Kale's via Facebook loading...

Loyal customers are sad to see the local business go

The comments came pouring in from disappointed customers.

Jackie commented, "So sad your journey is coming to a close but I will forever cherish the memories made picking our trees and plants and of course our holiday adventures. Thank you Kales!"

The holidays were a big deal at Kale's.

Get our free mobile app

Kale's was popular with families for pictures with Santa

Many families from all over the area would line up before Christmas each year to get some quality one-on-one time with the best Santa's helper around.

Santa was always surrounded by the most beautiful, old fashioned holiday decorations, creating a lovely scene...perfect for that Christmas card photo.

Kale's, you will be missed by so many. Thanks for the memories and brightening up our lives for so many years.

America's new #1 supermarket has 21 locations in New Jersey The ACSI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) analyzed data to determine which supermarket chains ranked highest in customer service. Even though some numbers appear to be the same, there are numerous factors that help determine the overall ranking across the U.S. that are not listed here. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant