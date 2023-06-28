Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney Filming New Thriller in Hunterdon County, NJ!

If you see these A-listers in New Jersey, don't be surprised. And try to keep your cool!

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney have been on location filming in various areas of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, according to New Hope Free Press.

They've been filming for a new drama thriller movie "Echo Valley", which is set to stream on Apple TV+ next year in 2024. Filming began in late May and is scheduled to continue through June. According to the article, production was filming in Lambertville just last week! Production staff and crew we spotted on North Union St. and Coryell St.

The seasoned Oscar-winning actress, Moore, and "Euphoria" star, Sweeney have reportedly been in the Hunterdon County area for weeks working on this project written by Brad Ingelsby, the creator of HBO's hit series "Mare of Easttown."

Along with these two powerhouse talents, Golden Globe nominee Domhnall Gleeson is also in the cast list.

There haven't been many snaps, if any, of the actors on set, but Sweeney did catch a lot of attention in May at a UFC event in Newark, so the timeline matches when filming begin in New Jersey.

And here she is walking a dog in a Target parking for what looks to be a promotion for Bai. Peep the New Jersey plate on the car!

The movie will star Moore as "Kate", who is dealing with personal tragedy as she owns and trains horses in Echo Valley, when her daughter "Claire", played by Sweeney, "arrives at her doorstep, frightened, trembling and covered in someone else's blood," according to IMDb.

Have you seen any sign of filming in Hunterdon County? Let us know if you caught a glimpse!