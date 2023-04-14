The annual Night in Venice parade in Ocean City, NJ will have a familiar grand marshal this year.

6 ABC Action News is reporting that it's one of their own, well, he used to be one of their own. It's former news anchor (for over 45 years), Jim Gardner.

Get our free mobile app

It's the 68th year for the boat parade. It's happening July 29th. The theme for 2023 is "It's a Philly Thing," celebrating the city of brotherly love, so Gardner is the perfect choice for grand marshal.

If you don't know what the Night in Venice is, it's one of the biggest events in Ocean City, New Jersey each summer. It's a boat parade in the bay that goes from the Ocean City-Longport Bridge to Tennessee Avenue.

Thousands of locals and visitors attend to watch the decorated boats float by and many go to private parties at the bay front homes along the parade route. It's a big deal. It's not just the boats that are decorated with the theme in mind, it's the homes and businesses on the bay too.

If you'd like to be a part of the fun you can register your boat, home, condo or business by clicking here.

Bring your friends and check it out. I've always wanted to go.

Stay for the fireworks after the parade. It'll be a great time.

20 New Jersey Towns You Should Absolutely Stay Away From Money Inc. released its rundown of the "Worst Places to Live in New Jersey." According to the article, they based their findings on crime and unemployment rates, and average household income. There are silver linings to each town as you will see.