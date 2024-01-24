The most beautiful places in NJ to take wedding photos

💐Where is the best spot in NJ to take wedding photos?

💐We asked our listeners to name some of the best spots

Getting married this year? There’s so much to do to get ready for the big day. Now is the perfect time to think about where to take those breathtaking, gorgeous wedding photos.

Luckily, New Jersey is no stranger to exquisite, natural backdrops for the bride and groom. We asked our listeners on social media to tell us some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey to take wedding pictures.

The response was uncanny. Here is just a handful of charming, elegant, and color-popping spots for the bride and groom to say “Cheese.”

Nanina's in the Park (Facebook) Nanina's in the Park (Facebook) loading...

540 Mill St, Belleville

“Providing a backdrop that will transport you to a timeless villa in Tuscany, you will be immersed in a combination of lush outdoor gardens, grand interior ballrooms, marble staircases, classically sophisticated amenities, and meticulously detailed ceilings and chandeliers,” the website reads.

Photo by Tim Alex on Unsplash Photo by Tim Alex on Unsplash loading...

330 Alexander Street, Princeton

Chartered in 1746, Princeton is the fourth-oldest college in the U.S. That means it’s rich in history with meticulous architecture, arches, gardens, courtyards, and historical buildings. Morrison Hall, Farrand Courtyard, Betsey Stockton Garden, Maclean House, and more are some great spots. Whether you’re a Princeton alum or just love history, the grounds of this university are perfect for wedding pictures.

Ramsey Golf and Country Club (Google Street View) Ramsey Golf and Country Club (Google Street View) loading...

105 Lakeside Dr, Ramsey

Nestled in the heart of Ramsey, the Ramsey Golf and Country Club is surrounded by a formal English garden, a scenic 18-hole golf course, a lakefront pool, and a beach. Their 19th-century stone castle is home to the Lakeside Grille and Bar, as well as private dining facilities which include the Grand Ballroom and the Abbey Dining Room overlooking the greens and Mirror Lake.

The original mansion is modeled after the famous Ramsey Abbey in England. The original architecture has remained in place for decades.

Pleasantdale Chateau Pleasantdale Chateau loading...

757 Eagle Rock Ave, West Orange

With the word “chateau” in the name, you can only imagine the endless possibilities for gorgeous, flawless wedding photos. “Pleasantdale Chateau is now the most exclusive, private, and sought-after venue for weddings, private social events, and corporate meetings in the country,” the website reads.

Situated on 40 acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, and ponds, this historic estate is just rich in character, making each wedding photo more gorgeous than the other. The architecture and exquisite interiors also evoke timeless sophistication.

NJ Botanical Gardens NJ Botanical Gardens loading...

2 Morris Rd, Ringwood

Nothing is more beautiful than taking wedding photos among acres and acres of flowers and perfectly manicured gardens. The NJ Botanical Garden features so many gardens to be used as wedding photo backdrops. Azalea, lilac, peony, crab apple, perennial, and the magnolia walk are some of the gardens.

At Skylands Manor, the Tudor Revival Mansion was intentionally made to appear centuries old. The building’s weathered stone façade, and the sags and ripples in the slate roof, give it that historic feel.

Deep Cut Gardens Mike Brant - Townsquare Media loading...

152 Red Hill Rd, Middletown

Part of the Monmouth County Park System, Deep Cut Gardens is dedicated to the home gardener with 54 acres of gardens and greenhouses. The renovated Rose Parterre features 52 varieties of roses with over 180 bushes. Take a walk through the park and get a feel for where you would like pictures taken. Please be aware, however, that pets are not permitted at Deep Cut Gardens.

Grounds for Sculpture/Facebook Grounds for Sculpture/Facebook loading...

80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton Township

Some of the most beautiful wedding photos have been taken at Grounds for Sculpture.

“Grounds for Sculpture is a continually evolving landscape. Every season brings new ways to look, see, and explore. Across 42 acres, you can find a meadow rich with wildflowers, butterflies, and a pond teeming with natural life. Or wander through manicured fairways and paths, past elegant and architectural pools, to admire the living library of native and exotic trees and flowers,” the website reads.

Take a picture near rolling berms covered with roses, or near the array of lotus flowers in the water gardens. There are thousands of native and exotic trees and flowers to choose from.

Cross Estate Gardens Cross Estate Gardens loading...

61 Jockey Hollow Rd, Bernardsville

Cross Estate Gardens, a project of the New Jersey Historical Garden Foundation, is comprised of formal and native gardens, a wisteria-covered pergola, and more. The gardens are maintained by volunteers who meet every Wednesday from April to November.

The Madison Hotel The Madison Hotel loading...

1 Convent Rd, Morristown

With over 85 years of experience, The Madison Hotel Conservatory offers flawless and unforgettable events. The Conservatory can accommodate up to 250 guests, providing a stunning backdrop to any ceremony and ensuring the event is “framed in breathtaking surroundings,” according to its website.

Liberty State Park (Photo via New Jersey State Park Service) Liberty State Park (Photo via New Jersey State Park Service) loading...

1 Audrey Zapp Dr, Jersey City

New Jersey and New York. Liberty State Park offers the best of both worlds for wedding photos, with unparalleled views of the Manhattan skyline, drawing millions of visitors each year. Standing on rolling greens with dramatic views of the skyline, the Statue of Liberty, and Ellis Island, Liberty State Park is a must for wedding photos.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

Park Avenue and Lake Street, Newark

Branch Brook Park is the nation’s first county park, located in the North Ward of Newark, between Forest Hill and Roseville. If you’re looking to take wedding photos here, any time of year is nice, but the park is noted for the largest collection of cherry blossom trees in the U.S. More than 4,000 cherry trees blossom during the month of April, which is greater than the famed Washington D.C. display. Just keep in mind the Cherry Blossom Festival attracts over 10,000 people a day.

The Park Savoy (Google Street View) The Park Savoy (Google Street View) loading...

236 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park

Experience the historic French charm of the Park Savoy estate. Hold your garden ceremony on its historic, lush ground, designed with French architecture and rolling gardens. The historic and romantic 19th-century style gardens include acres of hills and numerous water features. Feel free to book a tour of the gardens and the ballrooms with an event planning specialist.

Bonnet Island Estate (Photo Credit: The Knot) Bonnet Island Estate (Photo Credit: The Knot) loading...

2380 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Picture the Great Gatsby era with the elegance of the past mixed with the luxury of the present. The private coastal Bonnet Island is a plantation-style estate featuring picturesque waterfront views, seasonal florals, and an intimate boathouse chapel.

There is also The Ashford Estate. “From a small wooded road, over an antique steel bridge, enter lion-guarded iron gates onto a dramatic white crushed stone drive, lined with old-growth pines, there emerges The Ashford Estate,” the website says.

With hundreds of acres of preserved farmland, complete with sparkling fountains, waterfalls, a floating gazebo, stone ruins, garden arbors, the natural beauty of the grounds, and the Carriage House, The Ashford Estate at Bonnet Island is a hidden treasure for brides looking for that country estate charm and sophistication.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

88 Riverside Ave, Red Bank

Looking for a water view for wedding pictures? Consider The Molly Pitcher Inn. Take pictures on the promenade on the banks of the Navesink River, or in the water view ballroom. The Molly Pitcher Inn also offers the sophistication of an elegant 19th-century small luxury hotel, one of the most scenic in Central Jersey.

Renault Winery (Facebook) Renault Winery (Facebook) loading...

72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City

New Jersey is home to more than 50 wineries and all of them would be beautiful for wedding photos. But one that has always stood out is Renault Winery.

With its unparalleled beauty, charm, and hospitality, Renault Winery Resort creates a unique experience for couples, the website says.

French-inspired gardens, elegant ballrooms, and historic vineyards appeal to all styles from classic to modern, rustic to bohemian.

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

Jersey Shore Beaches

Pick a beach. Any beach. From Sandy Hook to Cape, pictures on any of New Jersey’s white, sugary sand beaches with bright blue skies above painted with wispy clouds, and a bright blue-green ocean in the background, always make for gorgeous wedding photos.

Have fun tying the knot.

