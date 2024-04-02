Jersey Shore; Family Vacation star, Sammi Giancola, is engaged.

Known as "Sammi Sweetheart" on the MTV reality show, she announced the happy news on Instagram.

She kept the news hush hush for a few weeks. The post read, "Life update: Fiancé. 3.16.24 with the diamond ring emoji. The easiest question I've ever answered...happiest and luckiest girl in the world. I'll love you forever and then some." Cute.

She used the hashtags #futurewifey and #Engaged.

Her fiancé's name is Justin May. They've been dating since 2021.

It seems like Justin proposed to Sammi at La Mondina Italian restaurant in Brielle, NJ. The restaurant is tagged in Sammi's Instagram engagement post.

Sammi's Jersey Shore co-stars commented on the engagement post wishing the couple well and sending their love.

Check out her engagement ring. It's classic and absolutely stunning.

I'm so happy for Sammi. If you're a fan of the show like I am, you know how much she went through with Ron, also on the show. Their relationship was so toxic.

After they finally broke up for good (after many breakups and makeups), Sammi wouldn't even return to the show for the sequels, stating she had to do what was best for her...which was stay away from Ron.

She did return recently, knowing she had healed, Ron was way in her past, and she was in a great relationship.

No wedding date has been set yet, as far as I know.

Will we get to see Sammi and Justin tie the knot on TV? Hmmm. I hope so.

I wonder if the Jersey Shore girls (Snooki, Deena, JWOWW, and Angelina) will be a few of Sammi's bridesmaids? I know Sammi has sisters who will no doubt be by her side on her big day.

Knowing the Jersey Shore roommates, there is sure to be some kind of drama. I'll keep you posted.

Congratulations Sammi & Justin!

