School Closings – Central Jersey & Pennsylvania Schools Closures for January 10, 2024 Winter Storm

Tuesday's severe weather (with heavy rain, flooding, and winds) is expected to last into Wednesday morning, and it's expected to cause downed trees, localized flooding, and power outages. As a result, we're seeing another round of school closings for Wednesday (January 10).

As of 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday (January 9), these are the latest school closings in our area for Wednesday: 

Bucks County, Pa. School Closings for January 10, 2024

Bensalem Township School District - Opening 2 hours late
Central Bucks School District - Opening 2 hours late
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology - Opening 2 hours late
Neshaminy School District - Opening 2 hours late
Pennridge School District - Opening 2 hours late
Pennsbury School District - Opening 2 hours late
Quakertown Christian School - Opening 2 hours late
Quakertown Community School District - Opening 2 hours late

Mercer County, NJ School Closings for January 10, 2024

Princeton Public School - Opening 90 minutes late

Middlesex County, NJ School Closings for January 10, 2024

Middlesex County College (Edison and Perth Amboy Campuses) - Opening at 11 a.m.
New Brunswick Public Schools - Opening 90 minutes late
North Brunswick Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late
Perth Amboy Public Schools - Opening 90 minutes late
Piscataway Public Schools - Opening 2 hours late

To see a complete list of closings in New Jersey, you can visit the closing page on the website of our sister station, New Jersey 101.5.

Meanwhile, you can click here to see a complete list of closings for Bucks County or Philadelphia.

