I have great news sandwich lovers.

Jersey Mike's Subs is opening in first Lawrence, NJ location tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13th). Did you know it originated in Point Pleasant?

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It's in the Lawrence Shopping Center, on Brunswick Pike, near the Lidl and right next to Limoncellos' pizza shop and Sun Dry Cleaners.

I've been watching its progress over the last few months and am so excited that it's finally opening.

I stopped by today to peek in the window and a woman was coming out with a coupon in her hand and told me they were giving out coupons for a free sub for opening day only, as they prepared for the big day. I went in, took some pictures so I could show my husband, and got a coupon.

If you've never been to a Jersey Mike's Subs, all the meat is sliced fresh to order. Your sandwich is made right in front of you on your choice of breads...white, wheat, Rosemary Parm, and Udi's Gluten Free (I can hear my gluten free friends cheering right now).

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

You can order your subs "Mike's Way," which is with lettuce, tomato, and onions. Oh, and don't forget the "Juice," which is a house-made blend of red wine vinegar and olive oil. Yum.

You can choose from American classics, Italian Favorites, Club Subs, Meatless sandwiches, and cheesesteaks, which are fresh grilled to order.

Click here to check out the entire menu. I think you'll like what you see.

There's also a good selection of chips (I have to have chips with a sandwich), drinks, and some sweets like cookies and brownies.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Is it really a sub, though...or is it hoagie? Ha ha. The debate is ongoing.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

Go on in and check it out.

Jersey Mike's Subs in the Lawrence Shopping Center is open 7 days a week from 10am - 9pm, 7 days a week, starting tomorrow, Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Enjoy.

Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023 Here are some of the restaurants that closed their doors around New Jersey in 2023 listed alphabetically. Did your favorite restaurant close in 2023? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander