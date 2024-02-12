It’s a Love Story! … And Then There’s Jason Kelce Wearing a Wrestling Mask

Alexa, play "Love Story" by Taylor Swift - Jason's version!

It was a star-studded fairytale night in Las Vegas after the nail-biting victory the Kansas City Chiefs pulled against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII! And it was all sealed by a kiss between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Ladies and gentlemen, the photograph of the year!

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

And super victories call for a super PARTY!

By now you've surely seen dozens of videos and footage of the Super Bowl after party, which looked absolutely EPIC by the way. I mean, when in Vegas, you go hard! Especially after winning the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Getty Images loading...

The victorious A-list posse headed out for a night on the town, and it was a star-studded party for the ages!

By now we know that Philadelphia sweetheart Jason Kelce is a walking icon, and this video from the party is just further proof.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen dancing together in their own lovey-dovey universe, dancing and singing along to a remixed version of Taylor's "Love Story", no less! It's a picture perfect image.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dance and kiss at Super Bowl afterparty Credit: TikTok @extra_tv loading...

And then... the camera pans over to big brother Jason... and he's on another level.

There's Jason, wearing a red and gold wrestling mask, hyping up the crowd next to DJ Marshmello. What a legend!

Jason Kelce parties with Marshmello at the Super Bowl afterparty Credit: TikTok @extra_tv loading...

So many vibes in one room. Check out the full video right here - it has over 6 million views:

Even if you're totally sick of the Travis and Taylor love story, you have to admit, Jason is a refreshing presence when he's thrown into the mix! We love us some Jason!

