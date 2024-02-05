Body found inside vehicle parked near NJ repo lot

🚨Police were called after shots were heard fired on Lakeside Avenue in West Orange

🚨A man was found inside a vehicle parked near a towing lot

🚨No arrests have been made

WEST ORANGE — The body of a man who was shot several times was found inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon.

West Orange police were called to the 100 block of Lakeside Avenue around 12:20 p.m. after shots were heard being fired and found a man inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Shooting scene on Lakeside Avenue in West Orange 2/4/24 Shooting scene on Lakeside Avenue in West Orange 2/4/24 (Kyle Mazza/UNF NEWS) loading...

Victim worked for a repo and towing company, friend says

John Burlew told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that his friend was the person who was found in the vehicle.

According to Burlew, his friend worked at a nearby towing and repossession lot and had been dealing with an upset customer who paid to get his vehicle out.

The small SUV had several bullet holes and the driver's side window was shattered, Burlew told ABC 7 Eyewitness News.

Stephens asked anyone with information about the shooting to call his office's tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

