If you're looking for top notch Italian food, there's no need to head to our neighboring states with major cities known for its food, you can stay put right in New Jersey.

Two Mercer County restaurants made Best Central Jersey Italian Restaurants list

Best of NJ just put out the list of the 10 Best Central Jersey Italian Restaurants, and two Mercer County hotspots made it. I'm not surprised by the picks at all. I've been to both, and they're each fabulous in their own way.

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Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering in Ewing

The first one is Cattani Catering & Kitchen in Ewing, also know as Cattani Pasta Cucina & Catering. Owner and Chef, Meg Cattani is a well-known caterer in the area. In 2015, Cattani decided to channel her passion for the most amazing, homemade Italian food into the most adorable restaurant on Parkway Avenue, in addition to her catering business. I love the cozy vibe...and everything on the menu. Make a reservation immediately.

Cattani Catering & Kitchen via Facebook Cattani Catering & Kitchen via Facebook

"This 'modern take on Grandma’s kitchen' boasts a bevy of ways to enjoy their cooking. Besides lunch and dinner, they also have a selection of pre-made and grab-and-go options. This includes soups, salads, fresh pastas, sandwiches, and desserts. As for the kitchen side, popular items include their Arancini of the Day and selection of Mac and Cheeses. The latter comes in options like Truffle Mac, Crabby Mac, and Chicken Diablo Mac. But don’t sleep on their sandwiches or paninis, including Parmina’s Meatball Sandwich and the Pulled Pork Grinder," says Best of NJ.

Cattani Catering & Kitchen via Facebook Cattani Catering & Kitchen via Facebook

Vidalia Restaurant in Lawrenceville

Vidalia Restaurant is in the quaint Main Street area of Lawrenceville. It's intimate atmosphere is the perfect date night spot or place to spend quality time with friends, while lingering over the most delectable Italian food.

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Vidalia Restaurant via Facebook Vidalia Restaurant via Facebook

Best on NJ describes it like this: "This BYOB Italian bistro is perfect for indoor or outdoor patio dining in their garden. Chef Salvatore Scarlata has spent many years refining his recipes, which fuse the flavors of various Italian regions. Many dishes take inspiration from his birthplace of Villalba in Sicily, others from the northern Italian city of Liguria where he was raised. The end result is a perfect marriage of the chef’s favorite dishes, which allows him to cook with passion. We recommend the Sacchettini (pasta purses filled with fontina cheese and pear puree) for dinner."

Vidalia Restaurant via Facebook Vidalia Restaurant via Facebook

How lucky are we that two of the best Italian restaurants in Central New Jersey are right in our backyard? To see the rest of the restaurants that made the list, click here.

Must-visit NJ restaurants with James Beard nominated chefs New Jersey chefs and restaurants have continued to make the shortlist for James Beard Award semifinals for over a decade. Here are those must-try eateries open as of 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt