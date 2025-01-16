Oh boy, if you're an Eagles fan, you'd better have your good luck charms ready to go, or at least have some Eagles bread for your sandwiches, while you watch Sunday's game.

Yup, the Philadelphia Eagles are in the playoffs and fans are on the edge of their seats, praying they go all the way.

Philadelphia Eagles play the LA Rams in a Divisional game on Sunday

They'll play a Divisional game against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend, and we need a win to get us one step closer to a trip to the Big Game.

The game is Sunday (January 18), 3pm, at Lincoln Financial Field in the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

It's supposed to be very cold with snow coming in, possibly during the game.

I'll be home, warm and toasty, cheering on the Birds with some friends.

I love a theme, and Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli will be helping us up our sandwich game.

Italian Peoples Bakery making special Eagles Bread

Introducing Italian Peoples Bakery's Eagles Bread

Look...it's Eagles' green.

I love it.

It's got to be some kind of good luck if you eat this, right?

This isn't the first time the mega-popular bakery has made it and trust me, it flies off the shelves, so don't wait to get it.

The bakery recommends buying it early and throwing it in the freezer until Sunday.

Other Eagles-themed treats will be available too

You can also grab football eclairs and green and white cupcakes when you're at the bakery.

Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli have NJ & PA locations

Italian Peoples Bakery and Deli has locations in Mercer and Bucks County. All are stocked with the Eagles Bread.

The Butler Street location in Trenton (Chambersburg, the OG Italian Peoples Bakery) is open from 6am - 8pm, daily.

Stop by the Mercerville Shopping Center on Route 33. It's open from 6am - 7pm, Sundays from 6am - 5pm.

The Levittown location on Woodbourne Road is open from 7am - 7pm, and Sundays from 7am - 5pm.

C'mon, making your sandwiches on Eagles Bread is just the right thing to do.

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Go Birds, let's get a win on Sunday and beyond.

