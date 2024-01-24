Is It Truly Illegal To Bring Food Into NJ Movie Theaters?

I went to go see the brand-new Mean Girls movie the other day and freaked myself out before going inside.

I will for sure come out and admit, I am a food smuggler when it comes to movie theaters and I am ashamed to admit it. I can’t say that I do it every single time I see a movie, but I have snuck in a burrito before. I’m ashamed.

Get our free mobile app

Although it’s not something to be necessarily proud of, it had me thinking, is it ILLEGAL to bring food and drinks into the movie theaters?

canva canva loading...

If you’ve ever done it before, you know it feels illegal and so wrong, but for some reason, we do it to ourselves anyway.

I noticed people next to me the other night pulling pieces of pizza out of their bags during the movie and was so confused if they experienced the same anxiety I have when I’ve sadly done this before.

We know that this is frowned upon, but can you truly get in trouble with the law if you sneak your dinner into the theater? There are so many different movie theaters in New Jersey and they all have their own set of rules.

canva canva loading...

Although we know that the rules can vary from place to place, they all are pretty much the same. Both Regal and AMC Theaters have it on their websites that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside the movie theaters.

My question is, can you get fined for this or will they call the cops on you?

Can You Legally Get In Trouble For Sneaking Food Inside The Movie Theaters?

According to Lifehacker, no, it’s technically not illegal for you to bring outside foods into movie theaters, but you may get kicked out if you are caught as a result.

They’ll most likely just make you throw the food out or bring it to the car, but is your slice of pizza worth getting banned from the movies? Probably not.

Which Bars Featured on MTV's 'Jersey Shore' Are Still Open? We know the 'Jersey Shore' crew put these bars/clubs on the map, but which can you still visit over 10 years later? Gallery Credit: Gianna