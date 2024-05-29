GRIDLOCK! Delays Over An Hour on I-95 South in Philly; Truck Overturns Wednesday Morning
An overturned truck is causing VERY HEFTY delays in I-95 Southbound in Philadelphia (as of 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday).
Here's a map showing the delays. We have footage of the accident posted below as well (keep scrolling).
The roadway is at a crawl right now from Woodhaven Road to just before the exit for Academy Road.
An overturned truck is blocking the two right lanes. Only the left lane is getting by as crews work to clean up the accident.
In fact, here's footage of the area:
Unfortunately, you'll want to pack a LOT of extra time if you're traveling on I-95. Right now delays in the area are well over one hour in the immediate area.
