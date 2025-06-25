Get ready for the first-ever hot dog eating contest at where else but Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs.

First-ever hot dog eating contest at Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is July 3

Bring your family and friends to compete or just watch the action on Thursday, July 3 at 6pm.

It's the start of a new tradition for the community-friendly hot dog restaurant on Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township.

If you like hot dogs (who doesn't?), register now to be a part of the fun.

Patrick Jones/Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs

As usual for Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs fun goes hand in hand with raising money for a good cause.

Proceeds will to benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation

There is a $25 entry fee. The proceeds from the 1st Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest will benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which supports heroes all across the country.

Here's the group's mission: "Since 9/11 we have been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001."

Eating hot dogs to support our American heroes seems like a no-brainer to me.

You can sign up by stopping by Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs which is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence Township or click here to register.

Winners will get a $50 gift card to Captain Paul's

There will be a men's a women's competitive bracket, with the winner of each bracket taking home a $50 gift card to Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs.

Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs

If you don't want to chow down on some hot dogs, you can still compete.

There's also a casual bracket if you don't want to compete

There will be a women's and men's casual bracket. That means you don't have to eat like crazy, you can just eat one (or however many you'd like) at your own pace.

You certainly don't have to eat as many as hot dog eating champs Joey Chestnut or Takeru Kobayashi, so go on out, have some fun, and raise money to help out American heroes the day before the 4th of July.

For more details, click here or you can call (609) 771-0438. Captain Paul's Firehouse Dogs is located at 2230 Princeton Pike in Lawrence, NJ