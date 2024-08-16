Don't worry about summer coming to an end. There are so many fun things to look forward to this fall.

The first thing that came to my mind is the month-long Sunflower Festival at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

147285157 AnnaGodfrey loading...

It's actually called the Fall Flower Festival, because there are scads of different fall flowers to see, not just sunflowers (but, those sunflowers will definitely catch your eye).

There are gladiolas, calla lilies, dahlias and more.

DonaldMorgan DonaldMorgan loading...

It's been called the most unique event in New Jersey.

All of the fall colors will take your breath away.

Fall Flower Festival Starts September 13

It will be kicking off on September 13th and runs through October 14th.

Get our free mobile app

The farm is open from 9am - 6pm every day. Entry to the farm is cut off at 4:30pm sharp, so make sure to get there earlier.

You can pick the flowers for $1 a stem on the weekends and only 50 cents during the week and create your own beautiful bouquets to bring home.

There will be over a dozen food trucks on site so you can grab breakfast, lunch or a snack.

Signboard of a food truck with colorful pennants simonmayer loading...

Make sure your phone is fully charged because there are so many cute photo ops.

Plus family-friendly activities, and so much more.

New for 2024 at Holland Ridge Farms' Fall Flower Festival

New for 2024 is the ability to change the day and time of your visit to the farm.

All you have to do is press the "Change Tickets" button in your order confirmation email.

Keep in mind that you can't change your day to an already sold out day and you have to change all the tickets in your order, not just one ticket.

The farm now allows school field trips and group tours.

Five school kids running in a field, back view, close up monkeybusinessimages loading...

The flowers are now half price during the week.

There are even more photo props.

I can hardly wait to visit.

READ MORE: New Rules. Here's how to get your NJ ANCHOR rebate this year.

You will need to purchase tickets before you go to the farm.

Tickets on sale online starting August 29

Tickets for the Fall Flower Festival will go on sale August 29.

VIP Text Subscribers online sale will start at 9am. Tickets for everyone else will be on sale at 10am.

For more information on the Fall Flower Festival, click here.

Holland Ridge Farms is located at 108 Rues Road in Cream Ridge, New Jersey.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker