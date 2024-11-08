Get ready to experience Christmas like never before with the Holiday Drive-In Movie Spectacular in Bucks County by Mid Atlantic Event Group starting November 21st.

This isn’t your typical drive-in.

The group is known for elaborate experiences. You may have caught one of their Halloween Drive-In movies recently, where they bring classic Halloween movies to life all around your car.

This time, it's an immersive holiday drive-in that brings your favorite Christmas movies to life on a massive 50-foot screen.

You can experience holiday favorites like The Polar Express, Miracle on 34th Street, Home Alone, Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and more.

You'll feel like you're driving into a snowy, magical wonderland, certain to give off holiday vibes.

It's an event perfect for getting into the holiday spirit with friends and family.

Imagine being surrounded by a winter wonderland while watching classic holiday movies from the comfort of your own car.

You could even wear your pajamas...who's going to know? Bring some hot chocolate too.

Snowfall, festive decorations, and the holiday magic will help make you feel like you’re part of the story.

Don't miss the fun. Tickets are limited and will sell out quickly.

The Holiday Drive In Movie Spectacular will be at Charlann Farms on Stony Hill Road in Yardley, PA.

It's $40 per carload, and like I said, there are limited spots available each night, so grab your ticket now.

I love this idea. Anybody can watch a Christmas movie at home, but why not do something unique.

Gates open at 5:30pm.

Go early so you can get a good spot and settle in before the movie starts around 6:30pm.

Bring your favorite holiday treats, enjoy a one-of-a-kind drive-in experience, and make holiday memories to last forever.

Grab your tickets now. This is a holiday event you won’t want to miss.

For a list of the movies, dates, times, info and to buy tickets, click here.

