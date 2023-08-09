Police in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York land major drug bust
Details have recently emerged regarding a major drug bust in the Hudson Valley at the end of July.
Police arrested suspects linked to selling drugs across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
The law enforcement operation coordinated efforts among police agencies from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Details of Port Jervis Police and OC Drug Task Force Investigation
Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that a nearly month-long investigation resulted in the arrest of an alleged drug dealer from Deerpark, New York.
The investigation was in regard to the alleged sale of drugs between Orange County, New York, Montague, New Jersey, and Milford, Pennsylvania.
The investigation was conducted by the Port Jervis Police Department and Orange County Drug Task Force. The Pike County Criminal Investigations Division of the District Attorney’s Office and the Sussex County, New Jersey Prosecutor's Office were also involved.
Investigators searched properties in Port Jervis, Deerpark, Montague and Milford, leading to the arrest of a suspect at the center of the investigation as well as confiscating 940 grams worth of cocaine, a loaded handgun and over $1,000 in cash.
Details on Suspect at Center of Police Investigation
Shariff Gual, 37, of Deerpark, New York, was arrested on July 20 and charged with first-degree criminal sale of drugs and first-degree criminal possession of drugs.
The investigation revealed that Gual had been working with an accomplice, officials said. The accomplice was identified as Reginald Francis, who was charged with multiple drug-related offenses.
Giving Credit Where Credit is Due
The Orange County district attorney credited the multi-state effort for the arrest.
"We are truly fortunate that law enforcement agencies in those areas of New Jersey and Pennsylvania which border Orange County are as committed as we are to work together for public safety," Hoovler said.